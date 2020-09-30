2GB
Melbourne Storm star Felise Kaufusi’s finals week one preview

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Felise KaufusiMELBOURNE STORMrugby league featured

The Melbourne Storm are this week entering their tenth consecutive finals campaign.

Storm star Felise Kaufusi gave Mark Levy and Brad Fittler a few insights into the club’s strategy for their clash with the Eels.

“It’s never a walk in the park, but we can draw from the experience of those past ten years and come off really well against the Parramatta Eels this weekend.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
