2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Melbourne outbreak sparked Sydney COVID-19..

Melbourne outbreak sparked Sydney COVID-19 cluster

7 hours ago
2GB News
CasulaCrossroads Hotel

NSW Health has identified a man from Melbourne as ‘patient zero’ of the south-western Sydney COVID-19 cluster.

The logistic worker stopped in at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Friday July 3.

Health officials identified the man after genomic testing found four patients connected to the Crossroads Hotel have a strain of coronavirus which hasn’t been seen north of the border before.

A Blue Mountains resident who dined at the Crossroads Hotel on July 3 is linked to the Victorian outbreak, as well as a man who drove his caravan from Melbourne to south-east Sydney on July 7, an Albury woman who had travelled to Melbourne, and a close family contact of hers.

There has been at least 34 cases detected in relation to the Casula pub.

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873