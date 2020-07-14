Melbourne outbreak sparked Sydney COVID-19 cluster

NSW Health has identified a man from Melbourne as ‘patient zero’ of the south-western Sydney COVID-19 cluster.

The logistic worker stopped in at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Friday July 3.

Health officials identified the man after genomic testing found four patients connected to the Crossroads Hotel have a strain of coronavirus which hasn’t been seen north of the border before.

A Blue Mountains resident who dined at the Crossroads Hotel on July 3 is linked to the Victorian outbreak, as well as a man who drove his caravan from Melbourne to south-east Sydney on July 7, an Albury woman who had travelled to Melbourne, and a close family contact of hers.

There has been at least 34 cases detected in relation to the Casula pub.

