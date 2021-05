NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has indicated a lockdown in Victoria would not affect NSW borders.

Victoria will be plunged into a seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm tonight.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham a lockdown would “make it safer” for NSW.

“A lockdown is a lockdown, it actually means people can’t leave.”

Callers to Melbourne’s 3AW have admitted they’ve already begun fleeing to Sydney.

