2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne..

Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne shares key to succeeding in ‘tough career’

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Michelle Payne
Article image for Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne shares key to succeeding in ‘tough career’

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has spoken about what helped shape her resilience.

She is due to speak at Stand Tall’s event to teach high school students the life skill.

Payne told Deborah Knight there was a range of things that helped her pull through tough times.

“It’s been really tough through all of my career.

“So many times there will be people who want to knock you, say you aren’t good enough.”

Press PLAY below to hear the inspiring interview

Image: Getty/Brendan McCarthy

Deborah Knight
Horse RacingNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873