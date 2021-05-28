Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne shares key to succeeding in ‘tough career’

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has spoken about what helped shape her resilience.

She is due to speak at Stand Tall’s event to teach high school students the life skill.

Payne told Deborah Knight there was a range of things that helped her pull through tough times.

“It’s been really tough through all of my career.

“So many times there will be people who want to knock you, say you aren’t good enough.”

Image: Getty/Brendan McCarthy