Meet the Sydney man dobbing in social distancing dodgers

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
A Sydney man dubbed the ‘pest of Rose Bay’ has taken it upon himself to enforce social distancing regulations.

Eastern suburbs resident Jarrod Freidland is confronting people he believes aren’t adhering to social distancing rules and even asking to see their ID to prove they’re locals.

Mr Freidland tells Ben Fordham he’s no vigilante running around the streets.

“It’s only the people who want to argue that I’m quite happy to call the police [on].

“I’ve got a sick father at home, hence I have to go to work, I’m forced to go to work, and people around just seem to think it’s funny that they can breach the rules.”

