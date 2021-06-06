2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Medicare rebate: Patients warned of ‘confusion’ ahead of changes

18 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian Medical AssociationDr Danielle McMullen
Article image for Medicare rebate: Patients warned of ‘confusion’ ahead of changes

Doctors are warning Medicare rebate changes for some private surgery procedures will create “confusion” for patients.

The more than 900 changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule will affect orthopaedic, general and heart surgery from July 1.

Australian Medical Association (NSW) President Dr Danielle McMullen told Ben Fordham patients will be affected over the next couple of months.

“A few short weeks is certainly not long enough … to get around the changes.

“The government … needs to give us more notice when they’re making big changes like this.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873