Medicare rebate: Patients warned of ‘confusion’ ahead of changes

Doctors are warning Medicare rebate changes for some private surgery procedures will create “confusion” for patients.

The more than 900 changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule will affect orthopaedic, general and heart surgery from July 1.

Australian Medical Association (NSW) President Dr Danielle McMullen told Ben Fordham patients will be affected over the next couple of months.

“A few short weeks is certainly not long enough … to get around the changes.

“The government … needs to give us more notice when they’re making big changes like this.”

