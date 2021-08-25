Medical student’s Zoom reunion with life-saving doctor gets unmissable radio sequel

A student of law and medicine reunited by accident with the doctor who saved her life has been reunited with him again on air.

University of Sydney student Jacinda Holtsmark was listening to an online lecture from pediatric surgeon Professor Ralph Cohen when she realised the guest speaker was none other than the doctor who removed her kidney cancer when she was a baby.

Jacinda told Jim Wilson meeting him again was “one of the most incredible experiences of my life”.

“I’m tearing up already again!”

Jim surprised Jacinda by bringing on air alongside her the professor, who had some tear-jerking words of encouragement for his now full-grown patient.

“I’m very proud and privileged to have been a part of … your earlier life. Now you’re achieving so much; you’re an amazing person.”

Image: Supplied via news.com.au