Medical staff terrorised by ‘terrified’ patients over AstraZeneca misconceptions

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Medical staff in south-west Sydney are bearing the brunt of vaccine misinformation, with patients lashing out when unable to receive their preferred jab.

Highly respected Campbelltown GP Dr Ken McCroary told Jim Wilson his practice administered only 50 AstraZeneca vaccines today, despite the oversupply.

Meanwhile his staff have copped horrendous abuse; “people yelling at them through the perspex, tantrums.”

“Someone stole an empty vial of vaccine yesterday.

“We’re having police having to be called to surgeries on more than one occasion.

“I’ve never spent so much time, all day every day, counselling people to correct misbeliefs, misconceptions.

“People out there are terrified.”

