Medical regulator looking at approving MDMA for medicinal use in Australia

MDMA could be used to treat mental illness, if approved by Australia’s medical regulator.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is expected to make a decision on legalising MDMA and psilocybin – the active ingredient in magic mushrooms – to treat depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Former trade minister and board member at Mind Medicine Australia, Andrew Robb, told Ben he’s hopeful it will be approved.

“We’re seeing up to 60-80 per cent remission in trials overseas.

“We need a gamechanger because the current antidepressants are not keeping up with the massive growth in mental health in Australia and they’re not adequate.”

