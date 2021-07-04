2GB
Medical experts struggling to agree on vaccine ‘magic number’

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Nigel McMillan
Australia is waiting on figures to be put to National Cabinet’s four-phase plan out of lockdowns.

The Prime Minister is waiting on modelling to finalise a plan towards COVID normal.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham the number of vaccines needed to achieve herd immunity is a “hot area of debate in the science community”.

“The modellers will tell you … we need 80 per cent to have herd immunity.

“We have very practical examples of countries like Israel, with nearly 60 per cent fully vaccinated, the UK they’re about 46 per cent.

“That level of vaccination, the death rate’s much much lower. So if we do have something like 50 per cent as a figure we just have to expect that there might be some risk with that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

