Medical expert backs use of more pharmacies in vaccine rollout

A medical expert is urging the government to utilise all resources on hand to speed up the vaccine rollout.

Health officials have approved a nationwide vaccination program for pharmacies, with 20 in NSW coming on board from late July.

But the Pharmacy Guild of Australia says more locations can get involved.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham “every avenue” should be used to speed up the vaccine rollout.

“Every method needs to be applied … so that we get people vaccinated.”

