Medical expert backs PM’s AstraZeneca announcement

A medical expert has backed the Prime Minister’s indication that under 40s can receive AstraZeneca if they choose to.

The medical guidance was recently updated to suggest AstraZeneca should be used in over 60s but on Monday night Scott Morrison encouraged under-60s “to go and have that discussion with your GP” if they wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Australian Medical Association has spoken out against the Prime Minister’s announcement, insisting under 40s wait for Pfizer.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham he supports the Prime Minister.

“As long as people understand that risk … I think they should go get it.”

