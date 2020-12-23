2GB
Medical Association calls on cancellation of NYE fireworks

11 hours ago
chris smith
Michael Bonning
Article image for Medical Association calls on cancellation of NYE fireworks

The Australian Medical Association is calling on the NYE fireworks to be cancelled as Sydney fights the spread of a coronavirus cluster.

The New Year’s fireworks display is expected to run for seven minutes, with only frontline workers gathering at vantage points to welcome in 2021.

But AMA’s NSW division Chairman Dr Michael Bonning told Chris Smith big crowds of people are not safe.

“It’s difficult to police and patrol.

“It’s just a question of, can we reasonably achieve that safely?”

But Chris Smith said the fireworks are more symbolic this year than any other.

“I just think symbolically, people might need a time to salute 2020 to the dustbin of history.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

HealthNewsNSW
