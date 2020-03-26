McDonald’s adapts to coronavirus measures

McDonald’s hopes they can stay open amid coronavirus closures worldwide.

The fast-food chain has shut down its dine-in function and offers contactless drive-thru for Australians, with all employees wearing gloves.

Stores across the country are currently offering free coffee to all health workers.

McDonald’s Australia CEO Andrew Gregory tells Ray Hadley they hope they can stay open.

“More than two million people a day come through a Maccas drive-thru.

“It’s an incredibly safe and great way to get a feed.”

