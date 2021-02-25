2GB
Matt Kean’s ‘hot tip’ for drivers angered by speed camera sign removal

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The NSW government has been forced to defend the removal of speed camera warning signs after its windfall from the policy was revealed.

The Daily Telegraph reports $3.4 million in fines were raked in during January, compared with $382,000 in the same period last year.

Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean denied the policy is designed for government profit.

“I’ve got a hot tip for people that don’t want to pay a fine: drive safely,” he told Jim Wilson.

“I’m not going to criticise measures put in place by experts to keep us safe on the roads.”

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns pointed out drivers can’t slow down if they don’t know they’ve sped until they receive the envelope in the mail.

“It’s counterintuitive in my view, and I think it is a revenue raiser.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
