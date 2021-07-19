2GB
Matt Kean ‘bypassing democracy’ to cull brumbies, former MP claims

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
brumbiesMatt KeanPETER COCHRANSnowy Mountains
Article image for Matt Kean ‘bypassing democracy’ to cull brumbies, former MP claims

The controversy over how to control brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park has reignited with the release of parts of a government report.

Former Nationals Member for Monaro Peter Cochran disputes the population count, and told Luke Grant he’s been sidelined from the debate despite his near daily visits to the bush.

He called for two recent advisory reports, prepared by a community panel and a scientific panel, to be made public in full.

“[Brumbies] have become part of … the image of Australia across the world.

“Now you’ve got somebody like Matt Kean, who’s the minister for the environment, bypassing the process of democracy.

“You’ve got a minister who’s refusing to abide by the will of the people, and legislation that went through both houses!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
