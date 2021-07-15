‘Massive day’ for Willow Grove awaiting Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court will today hand down a judgement on the demolition of Willow Grove.

The land and environment court had thrown out a challenge to stop the relocation of Willow Grove as the government plans to replace it with a Powerhouse museum.

North Parramatta Residents Action Group Secretary Suzette Meade told Ben Fordham she’s “anxious” for the verdict.

“It’s a massive day for ‘Save Willow Grove’ supporters.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview