Massive blackout in Western Sydney creates traffic chaos

More than 14,000 homes and businesses are without power in parts of Parramatta, Harris Park, Rosehill and Granville.

Listeners have reported traffic lights blacked out at the intersection of James Ruse Drive and Parramatta Road, resulting in “chaotic” traffic conditions.

Endeavour Energy spokesperson Peter Payne told Jim Wilson the failure is not heat-related, with such issues usually occurring after consecutive days of above-average temperatures and not at the “top level” of the network.

“We’ve got crews on site at our Camelia transmission substation, where they’ve identified a piece of equipment that has failed.

“Crews are currently working to switch around that piece of equipment and will be commencing the restoration of power supply … over the next hour.”

Motorists are advised to drive with care and delay travel where possible.

Click PLAY below to hear the full update

Image: Live Traffic NSW