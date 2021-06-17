2GB
Mass outage of Australian internet banking, EFTPOS and postage services

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Customers are reporting being unable to log in to the mobile apps and websites of several major Australian banks.

The affected internet banking services include those of Westpac, St George, ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank, ME Bank, and Macquarie Bank.

Listeners also report issues paying through EFTPOS tap and go, and accessing ATMs.

Australia Post is also believed to be affected, as are some Service NSW services.

The cause of the outages is not yet known, however ANZ has identified an issue with a web provider called Akamai and has now routed customers away from the faulty provider.

ANZ and St George are now both back online.

2GB tech expert Charlie Brown explained to Jim Wilson the outage is unlikely to be caused by a hack or cyberattack, given Akamai have around 400 bank clients globally.

“They provide the security for the engagement between customers and the bank when they’re using apps and websites.

“Banks have redundancy plans in place should an element of their network break … but it takes time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Getty

