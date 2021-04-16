Mascot Tower owners at a loss over next step in ‘absolutely debilitating’ saga
The owners and occupants of Sydney’s shonky Mascot Towers are pleading for further government intervention, with many preparing to declare bankruptcy.
A coalition of owners are preparing to sell their apartments together at a loss, with fixing the cracked building declared unviable.
Owner Treacy Sheehan told Jim Wilson the saga has been “absolutely debilitating”, and she stands to lose over a million dollars.
“You just can’t believe that when you do invest so much money … into your Australian dream, that ends [up] you’re evacuating one night.
“We haven’t been given enough assistance via the government: we’ve been given rental assistance … but if we win any legal cases we do need to pay that back.
“It is wrong, and … something should be done about it.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Nine News