Mascot Tower owners at a loss over next step in ‘absolutely debilitating’ saga

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Apartment defectsMascot Towers
Article image for Mascot Tower owners at a loss over next step in ‘absolutely debilitating’ saga

The owners and occupants of Sydney’s shonky Mascot Towers are pleading for further government intervention, with many preparing to declare bankruptcy.

A coalition of owners are preparing to sell their apartments together at a loss, with fixing the cracked building declared unviable.

Owner Treacy Sheehan told Jim Wilson the saga has been “absolutely debilitating”, and she stands to lose over a million dollars.

“You just can’t believe that when you do invest so much money … into your Australian dream, that ends [up] you’re evacuating one night.

“We haven’t been given enough assistance via the government: we’ve been given rental assistance … but if we win any legal cases we do need to pay that back.

“It is wrong, and … something should be done about it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
