‘The power of music’: Mark Vincent’s incredible live performance

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham

Mark Vincent has done a very special performance for Ben Fordham Live.

Mark is regarded as one of the country’s best opera singers after winning Australia’s Got Talent in 2009 at the age of 15.

Since then the 26-year-old has released eight studio albums with five of them making the top 10 on the ARIA charts.

He’s touring the country performing a “Tribute to MARIO LANZA” and has done a special performance for 2GB/4BC listeners.

Click PLAY below to hear the performance

