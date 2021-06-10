2GB
Mark Levy fires up over ‘disgraceful’ punishment for Cameron Munster

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Cam MunsterLIAM MARTINQueensland Maroonsrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Mark Levy fires up over ‘disgraceful’ punishment for Cameron Munster

Queensland Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster has been fined after kicking Blues debutant Liam Martin in the ribs during the State of Origin opener.

Mark Levy was infuriated by the “disgraceful” $1150 fine, especially in the midst of the NRL’s crackdown on head contact.

“You can’t tell me that is a sufficient penalty for kicking an opponent!

“You can’t tell me, at rugby league central, that that was a good look for the game, with Cameron Munster putting the boot into an opponent.”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments in full

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Rugby LeagueSports
