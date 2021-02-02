Mark Levy explains why Israel Folau should not return to the NRL

With the St George Illawarra Dragons reportedly in talks to bring Israel Folau back to the NRL, the rugby league player’s controversial comments are back in the spotlight.

Israel Folau was fired by the Wallabies in 2019 over his religiously motivated anti-homosexuality social media posts.

Mark Levy argued the ageing code-switcher is not worth the trade-off of bad publicity, and a contract would come as a slap in the face to the team’s up-and-comers.

“[He] has had his day in the sun.”

Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell, a former Dragons player and club legend, told Mark Levy Folau would make a “quick fix” for the struggling club, especially with the loss of their captain.

“I think it’s taken a little bit of heat off the whole Cam McInnes signing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the fill interview

Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images