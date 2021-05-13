Mark Levy defends Roosters coach over post-match Bunker sledging

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been hit with a suspended $10,000 fine for criticising the Bunker in a post-match press conference.

The Roosters coach labelled officials “incompetent”, after the Parramatta Eels’ Dylan Brown initially escaped punishment despite sending the Roosters’ Drew Hutchison to hospital.

Mark Levy took Robinson’s side, arguing the coach “hit the nail on the head” by stating what was obvious to all viewers.

“I’m the first person to defend the integrity of the officials, but they were incompetent.

“Graham Annesley in my view should’ve just picked up the phone to Trent Robinson and said ‘look, Robbo, we stuffed it up and you’re right, it was a bad look’.”

Images: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images