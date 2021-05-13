2GB
Mark Levy defends Roosters coach over post-match Bunker sledging

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Drew Hutchison Dylan Brown rugby league SYDNEY ROOSTERS Trent Robinson
Article image for Mark Levy defends Roosters coach over post-match Bunker sledging

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been hit with a suspended $10,000 fine for criticising the Bunker in a post-match press conference.

The Roosters coach labelled officials “incompetent”, after the Parramatta Eels’ Dylan Brown initially escaped punishment despite sending the Roosters’ Drew Hutchison to hospital.

Mark Levy took Robinson’s side, arguing the coach “hit the nail on the head” by stating what was obvious to all viewers.

“I’m the first person to defend the integrity of the officials, but they were incompetent.

“Graham Annesley in my view should’ve just picked up the phone to Trent Robinson and said ‘look, Robbo, we stuffed it up and you’re right, it was a bad look’.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

Images: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

