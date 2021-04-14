2GB
Mark Latham’s candidate announcement ‘definitely’ a relief for Nationals

14/04/2021
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsJOHN BARILAROMark LathamThe InfluencersUpper Hunter by-election
Article image for Mark Latham’s candidate announcement ‘definitely’ a relief for Nationals

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has closed the door on his rumoured run for the lower house at the Upper Hunter by-election.

Dale McNamara has been announced as the One Nation candidate, and Deputy Premier John Barilaro admitted to Jim Wilson he’s “definitely” relieved.

“There’s no star candidate in this race at the moment.

“Mark Latham would’ve been a star candidate parachuted in … his candidate will give everyone a run for their money.”

Labor MP Chris Minns was less optimistic about One Nation’s chances.

“We’re looking forward to the contest.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
