Mark Latham’s bold plan to pave the way for Australia’s economic recovery

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham argues there needs to be an overhaul of the system in order to pave the way for economic recovery.

Debate over Australia’s economic future has emerged as the country faces high unemployment levels.

Mr Latham told Alan Jones major economic change is needed to help Australia survive post coronavirus.

He says there needs to be industrial relations reform and tax reform to help rebuild the nation.

“We’ve been living in a fool’s paradise.

“For 30 years we pumped up the immigration numbers to artificially lift economic growth and now we’ve got to face the reality that that reservoir of anti-development policies have to be swept away.

“This is a real equity issue of people on low income not having a job, living in poverty and living in despair. If we don’t solve that we’re a pack of fools.”

