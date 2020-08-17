2GB
Mark Latham weighs in on Ruby Princess disaster

45 mins ago
Ben Fordham
NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham has questioned why NSW Health officials still have their jobs following the Ruby Princess debacle. 

Yesterday Premier Gladys Berejiklian apologised “unreservedly” for those who continue to suffer as a result of NSW Health’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

She confirmed no one has been stood down over the debacle.

Mr Latham welcomed the apology but said it wasn’t reassuring.

“The apology is good, but what about the consequences for the public health officials who created the debacle that led to 1000 infections and 22 deaths?

“No one ever loses their job in the NSW public service, Ben.

“You’ve got to reward and treat people on results and if the results are so bad, you’ve got to say to these officials, you really shouldn’t be working in public health because you’ve caused a public health disaster.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

