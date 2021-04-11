Mark Latham slams public servant’s ‘slur on the late Prince Philip’

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has slammed a “slur” on Prince Philip following his death at the age of 99.

An Indigenous NSW public servant wrote on LinkedIn: “While the world mourns the passing of Prince Philip, I mourn the 437 aboriginal men and women who’ve died in police custody.”

“It’s disrespectful,” Mr Latham told Chris Smith.

“Instead of running political campaigns here, and what really is a slur on the late Prince Philip, he should do his day job, create some jobs for Indigenous people.

“Treasury used to be a good economic department, now it’s a political activism unit like so many parts of the NSW bureaucracy.

“These people have got to get back to their day job and do the things that taxpayers pay them for.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview