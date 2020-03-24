2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Latham slams ‘foolhardy’ plan to release at-risk prisoners

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

One Nation in New South Wales leader Mark Latham says he will fight a bill to free prisoners introduced today in NSW Parliament, labelling the plan ‘foolhardy’.

Prisoners deemed ‘low risk’ to society could be released on parole by the Corrective Services Commissioner to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in jails, as part of a suite of new protective measures.

Those released would primarily be the elderly and immunocompromised.

“I don’t think it’s very smart at all,” Mr Latham tells Ben Fordham, and says convicted drug dealers and domestic violence offenders would be among those eligible.

“When I finish my conversation with you, I’ll be down the chamber to try and delete the provisions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.