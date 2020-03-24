Mark Latham slams ‘foolhardy’ plan to release at-risk prisoners

One Nation in New South Wales leader Mark Latham says he will fight a bill to free prisoners introduced today in NSW Parliament, labelling the plan ‘foolhardy’.

Prisoners deemed ‘low risk’ to society could be released on parole by the Corrective Services Commissioner to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in jails, as part of a suite of new protective measures.

Those released would primarily be the elderly and immunocompromised.

“I don’t think it’s very smart at all,” Mr Latham tells Ben Fordham, and says convicted drug dealers and domestic violence offenders would be among those eligible.

“When I finish my conversation with you, I’ll be down the chamber to try and delete the provisions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview