Mark Latham slams border closure’s ‘torture’ of regional NSW

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has condemned the closure of the NSW-Victoria border, citing impacts on the local economy.

Residents of border communities like Albury-Wodonga were left frustrated by long delays when checkpoints were implemented on Wednesday morning.

Mark Latham told Ben Fordham the situation is “torture” for border towns and the regional economy.

He argued enforcement of the metropolitan Melbourne hard border by Victorian police eliminates the need for a state border closure.

“What are the 650 [NSW] police officers guarding against?

“You can close everything down if you like forever, but I’ll give you this guarantee: you’ll have many more deaths from the economic consequences of that closure than the virus.

“I think when you’ve got three local transmissions in a week, it’s farcical.”

