Mark Latham proposes discrimination bill supporting religious freedoms

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is pushing a bill to amend the state’s discrimination laws in favour of religious freedom.

The bill would make it unlawful for someone to be discriminated against based on their religion and empower employees to speak their mind outside the workplace.

The law would protect people like former rugby union player Israel Folau who was sacked over a homophobic Instagram post.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham this change is needed.

“I think if people have religious views and they express them in a way that doesn’t incite violence or harm to others then they should be able to express those views away from the workplace.

“Quite frankly, unless they’re doing harm to that company it has nothing to do with the employer.”

