Mark Latham encourages parents to make their own back-to-school judgement

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is encouraging parents to go rogue and “make their own judgement” about when to send children back to school.

The lack of hard-and-fast rules and mixed messaging around schooling has left many parents confused and concerned for their children’s safety.

The NSW government today announced students’ return will be staggered, with pupils taking turns attending school, but have also repeatedly claimed schools will remain open five days a week for children of essential workers and others for whom home-schooling is not an option.

“It looks like a dog’s breakfast,” Mr Latham told Ben Fordham.

He says the new roster system is “going to be a very hard job” for school administrators and parents alike.

“Politicians come and go. My advice to parents is: think about the best interests of your children and your family, and follow that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview