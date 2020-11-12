Mark Latham demands ICAC investigation into NSW Premier

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham is pushing for Gladys Berejiklian to be investigated by the corruption watchdog over her relationship with disgraced MP Daryl Maguire.

Labor failed in its bid to refer the Premier to ICAC with the motion passing in the Upper House before being defeated in the Lower House where the government has the numbers.

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham the Premier needs to be investigated.

“There’s no room for any of this rubbish.

“She’s tried to have it both ways for six or seven years with a secret relationship with a crook … I’m sorry, it just doesn’t wash.”

