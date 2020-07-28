Mark Latham condemns ‘irresponsible’ Greens MP
NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham has condemned a Greens MP over her treatment of a Black Lives Matter protest organiser.
Organiser Paddy Gibson was among several others who were arrested over an illegal protest yesterday.
However, Greens MP Jenny Leong later took Mr Gibson into State Parliament through the back entrance.
Mr Latham told Ben Fordham it was irresponsible.
“The rule of law doesn’t apply to them but they say they want to be elected to make the laws.
“They’re a very strange, irrational and illogical outfit.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview