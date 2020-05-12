2GB
Mark Latham claims taxpayers money spent on teaching kids ‘animal yoga’

5 hours ago
Alan Jones
Grow Your MindMark Latham

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is calling on school reform after discovering wellness programs being taught in schools.

Mark Latham revealed in Estimates hearings that 60 NSW schools have hired the ‘Grow Your Mind’ consultancy, with its worksheets on Animal Yoga, Shark vs Dolphin Thinking and Gratitude Meditation.

According to its website, Grow Your Mind focuses on improving mental health by promoting brain awareness, resilience, mindfulness and compassion.

Furthermore, only one out of 2200 government schools in NSW includes “achieving academic growth” in its strategic objectives.

“There are 60 schools that are paying taxpayers money for what are so-called ‘wellbeing programs’,” Mr Latham said.

“We all want our kids to be in a good state of mind but the primary purpose of a school must be academic attainment.”

Alan Jones
EducationNewsNSW
