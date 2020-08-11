Mark Latham calls out ‘double standard’ in NSW COVID-19 response

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has called out the handling of COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes.

At the height of the pandemic, 17 people died with coronavirus at Newmarch House.

Authorities claim they didn’t transfer people out of the aged care homes and into hospitals because they didn’t want to set a precedent.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham schools are automatically closed and undergo a deep clean after a COVID case is identified, but nursing homes do not.

“There appears to be a double standard out there.

“Why hasn’t that standard been applied to aged care facilities? They should be closed, we have room in the hospitals, move the residents to the hospitals and have the deep clean so that the facility one day can reopen.”

