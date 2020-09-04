Mark Latham calls for urgent review as new GWIC allegations emerge

Ray Hadley has revealed yet another scandal from the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission.

Ray reported an email was sent by GWIC’s wagering analyst Simon Quintner to stewards, accusing them of carrying out a rort.

GWIC has confirmed an investigation into an inappropriate email is underway.

Ray was infuriated by the “outrageous allegation”.

“Mr Quintner needs to resign today!”

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham will move a motion in the NSW parliament condemning GWIC over a string of recent scandals, and call on Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson to undertake an urgent, independent review.

“GWIC is overstaffed, overpowered, over-funded: everything I hear about GWIC is a disaster,” he told Ray.

“They’ve become a law unto themselves. Internally, very clearly, they’re divided.

“Who’s going to guard the guardians here?”

Image: Getty