Mark Latham calls for judicial inquiry into Ruby Princess tragedy

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is calling for a judicial inquiry into the Ruby Princess and for the Health Minister and relevant officials to be sacked.

“I know there’s a police investigation under way,” Ben Fordham said, “but you really get the feeling at the moment no one wants to put their hand up Mark.”

“I’m worried that while a criminal investigation is undoubtedly needed, incompetence isn’t a criminal offence,” Mr Latham responded.

“You won’t get to the full facts of what happened in the decision-making of government, so we need a full judicial inquiry into this, ultimately with royal commission powers.

“This can’t remain a mystery forever.”

