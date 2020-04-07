2GB
Mark Latham calls for judicial inquiry into Ruby Princess tragedy

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is calling for a judicial inquiry into the Ruby Princess and for the Health Minister and relevant officials to be sacked. 

“I know there’s a police investigation under way,” Ben Fordham said, “but you really get the feeling at the moment no one wants to put their hand up Mark.”

“I’m worried that while a criminal investigation is undoubtedly needed, incompetence isn’t a criminal offence,” Mr Latham responded.

“You won’t get to the full facts of what happened in the decision-making of government, so we need a full judicial inquiry into this, ultimately with royal commission powers.

“This can’t remain a mystery forever.”

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
