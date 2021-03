The Tourism and Transport Forum has mapped the Sydney suburbs hit hardest by the drop in tourism.

Sydney’s CBD, Bondi Junction, Crows Nest and Drummoyne were among the suburbs with the biggest decrease in tourism numbers.

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Ben Fordham the data shows “the death of the CBD”.

“We’ve got to get people back into those places to keep them alive.”

