Manly Sea Eagles teammate backs Tommy Turbo to play Raiders clash

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
Lachlan CrokerMANLY SEA EAGLESrugby league featuredTom Trbojevic
Article image for Manly Sea Eagles teammate backs Tommy Turbo to play Raiders clash

Manly Sea Eagles star fullback Tom Trbojevic is likely to return for round 23 after scans of his cheek injury showed no fracture.

Teammate Lachlan Croker told Mark Levy and Billy Slater Trbojevic will be given “every chance to play”.

“It’s not as bad as most people are saying.

“Whether they take the game to rest him, and get him right for the run home, I’m not sure.

“Obviously we want him out there, but we’ll have to see how we go.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
