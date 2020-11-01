Manly Sea Eagles player charged over alleged assault

Manly Sea Eagles player Dylan Walker has been charged over an alleged assault on Sydney’s Northern Beaches last night.

Officers were called to a restaurant on May Road, Narraweena, on Sunday night, after reports of a physical altercation.

Police have been told Walker left the restaurant and attempted to enter the vehicle of a woman, unknown to him, parked outside the restaurant.

When confronted, Walker allegedly became aggressive and was allegedly involved in a physical altercation, assaulting two men.

The 26-year-old was arrested nearby a short time later.

He was charged with two counts of common assault and granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court on November 18.

