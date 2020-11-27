Manly continue to fight ferry decision despite Constance’s compromise

A tug-of-war over the demise of the world-famous Manly ferries has not been eased by a compromise offered.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance today announced one of the four original ferries – Collaroy – would be retained for weekend services, while the remaining three will eventually likely be sold to private tourism and heritage operators.

Next year, the heritage Freshwater ferries will be replaced by a fleet of new, smaller but faster Emerald-class ferries for weekday services.

Deputy Manly Mayor Candy Bingham told Jim Wilson she’s not satisfied by the Transport Minister’s offer, and is going to continue to fight to keep every ferry operating.

“I don’t think it’s very good news at all.

“This is not a transport issue, it’s a tourist issue.

“You’re talking about one ferry operating over the whole weekend, every one and a half hours – it’s just not going to work.”

