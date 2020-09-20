2GB
‘Maniac’ drivers intimidating women on NSW roads

13 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE

There is community concern in parts of northern NSW about hoon drivers intimidating women on the road.

Ben Fordham Live discovered several disturbing Facebook posts about the incidents.

A number of women claim they were chased by people in masks who drove behind them with their high beams on around Tamworth.

“They chased me all the way to the town of Somerton trying to knock me off the road and try to kill us,” one woman wrote.

Ben Fordham Live has contacted NSW Police.

“It sounds like there’s a maniac scaring female drivers and others in the bush,” Ben said.

