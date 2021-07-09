Man stabbed in apparent random attack in Western Sydney

A 44-year-old man is in a serious condition in Westmead Hospital after being stabbed in what police describe as “an apparent random attack”.

The incident took place just before 4pm on Railway Terrace in Merrylands.

The attacker approached the victim, stabbed him multiple times, then fled. The injured man was assisted by a passer-by.

A crime scene has been established, and police are appealing for information from any witnesses.

The person of interest is described as a man of Maori/Pacific Islander appearance, with short black hair, a short beard, and a tattoo on his right lower arm.

At the time he was wearing long black pants and black shoes.

Police advise anyone who sees the man not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Image: Getty