Man loses an eye and is fighting for his life in ‘horrific’ stabbing

A man has lost his eye and is fighting for life following a horrific stabbing in inner Sydney.

On Friday night a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the face in Pyrmont after reportedly being assaulted by a group of at least seven males.

Police arrested and charged three teenagers on Saturday, aged 15, 17 and 18, over the attack.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Wood revealed to Ben Fordham a further two teenagers have been arrested and it’s only a matter of time before they track down other persons of interest.

“At this stage, we know the identity of these people now and we believe that they’re avoiding our detection … it won’t last.”

The Detective Superintendent said the victim has lost his eye and is in a critical condition in an induced coma.

“He was in surgery for up to 12 hours, he’s fighting for his life.

“The injuries, if you’ve seen this young man … it’s horrific.

“I haven’t seen many worse … significant stab wounds to his head and face.”

