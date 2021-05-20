Man found dead beneath parked truck in south Sydney

Police are investigating after a man was struck by a truck and killed in Sydney’s south.

The man was found dead beneath a parked truck at on Railway Parade near Allawah Train Station in the early hours of the morning.

A crime scene has been established by St George police, and the road has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Nine News reporter Grace Fitzgibbon told Ben Fordham the man is suspected to have been performing repairs.

“But what happened between then and the time that the truck driver came to find him … is unknown at this stage.”

