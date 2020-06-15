Man flees to Victoria after police officer dragged by car

A man has been arrested in Victoria after an NSW Police detective was dragged along by a stolen car in the state’s south last month.

On May 31 an allegedly stolen Mercedez was spotted by police in Albury, NSW, and followed until it stopped in a driveway.

When a detective opened the car door and tried to remove the driver from the car, the driver allegedly began to reverse at speed, dragging the officer along the driveway before he managed to roll away under the open driver door.

The Mercedes reversed into an unmarked police car before driving off.

The officer was left with bruising and minor injuries.

Following extensive inquiries, a 19-year-old was found hiding in a Victorian hotel room yesterday.

He was arrested by Victoria Police and NSW Police are currently applying for his extradition.

