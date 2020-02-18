Man dies in freak accident as wild storm tears through Sydney

Image: Twitter/Damilare Polley

A man is dead and more than 100,000 homes have been left without power as a wild electrical storm tore through Sydney overnight.

The fast-moving cell moved through the city at 10.30pm and was gone within about 45 minutes. It left behind a trail of destruction though, with wind gusts of more than 100km/h bringing down trees and powerlines.

#BREAKING: UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm is still impacting large parts of Sydney. It’s moving east towards Gosford, Woy Woy & Bondi and expected to hit at 11:15PM. Many homes are without power with flashing flooding impacting roads across the city.#Sydney #Storm #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/NDK6wjxAsP — Sydney Alert (@SydneyAlert) February 18, 2020

A man was killed in a freak accident in the CBD after being hit by a flying projectile during the storm.

Shortly before midnight, the 37-year-old was walking along Harrington Street in The Rocks when a gas bottle became airborne and hit him in the head.

Witnesses rushed him inside a nearby hotel where paramedics arrived and began performing CPR but he was unable to be saved.

The SES received more than 742 call outs for help after 9pm, mostly for assistance with downed trees and branches.

There are widespread electrical outages across Sydney’s north shore and northern beaches, just a week and a half after another storm caused mass blackouts.

Ausgrid had 80,000 properties lose power while Endeavour Energy has 24,000 customers affected.

A giant tree was blown onto a prestigious private school on Sydney’s North Shore.

Ray Hadley was sent these photos from St Joseph’s College at Hunters Hill, which shows a massive gumtree which has been uprooted and pushed onto a building.