Man dies after head-on crash between two cyclists

4 hours ago
Ingleburn

A cyclist has died and another is in a serious condition following a head-on collision in Sydney’s south-west overnight.

At about 11.10pm, emergency services were called to Harold Street at Ingleburn following reports two cyclists crashed into each other head-on.

Paramedics treated a 49-year-old man at the scene but he couldn’t be revived.

Another man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

