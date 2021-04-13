2GB
Man dead after being dragged from Carramar house fire

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Sophie Walsh
Article image for Man dead after being dragged from Carramar house fire

A man in his 40s has died after a fire broke out in his bedroom in a Carramar disability share house.

Nine News reporter Sophie Walsh told Mark Levy he was pulled out of the home by his carer and another resident, but could not be revived.

Firefighters attending the scene reported a very small flame that was easily contained and extinguished.

The home was fitted with smoke alarms, but Sophie could not report whether they had activated in response to the fire.

The carer and another resident of the home were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Click PLAY below to hear Sophie Walsh’s report in full 

Image: Sophie Walsh / Twitter

NewsNSW
